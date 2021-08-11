Wednesday, August 11, 2021  | 1 Muharram, 1443
Today’s Outlook: Stranded ship updates, PDM meets

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Aug 11, 2021
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Our daily update in the morning for stories expected to develop.

Some essential news updates we will be following for Wednesday, August 11, 2021:

The Opposition’s PDM meeting will be held in Islamabad today, chaired by Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman. Shehbaz Sharif will attend on behalf of the PML-N.

Lucky Motors has won a license to manufacture Samsung smartphones in Pakistan

A new date for Karachi’s Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Project has been announced. It will be operating from October. At least 80 buses will arrive from China mid-September.  

Ministry of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has said that the stranded ship Heng Tong 77 at Karachi Sea View has been seized. The captain has been informed. The ship is a threat to the Pakistan maritime channel and other ships.

Big update: SBCA directors to once again approve residential building plans


Pakistan has reported 4,856 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, and 81 deaths. The infection rate has risen to 7.50%. Vaccinations continue at major centres.

The NCOC has issued special guidelines for Muharram gatherings and processions in accordance with recommendations from religious leaders and ulema. Read here.




						         

								
								
									
			
				
			
			
		

			

