Today’s Outlook: Stranded ship updates, PDM meets

Some essential news updates we will be following for Wednesday, August 11, 2021:

The Opposition’s PDM meeting will be held in Islamabad today, chaired by Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman. Shehbaz Sharif will attend on behalf of the PML-N.

A new date for Karachi’s Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Project has been announced. It will be operating from October. At least 80 buses will arrive from China mid-September.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has said that the stranded ship Heng Tong 77 at Karachi Sea View has been seized. The captain has been informed. The ship is a threat to the Pakistan maritime channel and other ships.





Pakistan has reported 4,856 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, and 81 deaths. The infection rate has risen to 7.50%. Vaccinations continue at major centres.

The NCOC has issued special guidelines for Muharram gatherings and processions in accordance with recommendations from religious leaders and ulema. Read here.