Monday, August 9, 2021  | 29 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s Outlook: Sindh lifts lockdown, Umrah applications start

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

Art: M. Obair/SAMAA Digital

Some essential news updates we will be following for Monday, August 9, 2021:

  • The partial lockdown in Sindh, imposed from July 31 to August 8 has ended today. Markets will be allowed to stay open until 8pm. All board exams will resume on Tuesday, August 10. Read full story here.
  • Pakistan has reported 4,040 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, and 53 deaths. The infection rate has risen to 7.54%. Vaccinations continue at major centres. See list of centres open 24hrs here.
  • Final arguments in the Perween Rahman murder case will be held today. Read what happened so far.
  • Saudi Arabia has announced a new Umrah policy. Applications of foreigners will be received from today. Vaccination certificates are mandatory.
  • An explosion near Quetta’s police lines has killed two policemen and injured 12 people, including six policemen, on August 8. Here is the full story.

Top Story from Samaa Money: The gold price in Pakistan took a Rs1,000 dip on Saturday. A tola of gold can now be bought for Rs10,9200, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa Jewelers Association. 

Dastgyr is a business-to-business (B2B) app that hopes to connect 2 million grocery stores across Pakistan directly with manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers so they can procure supplies through online orders.Volume 0% 

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Pakistan bans indoor dining, markets to stay open till 8pm
Pakistan bans indoor dining, markets to stay open till 8pm
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.