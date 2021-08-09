Today’s Outlook: Sindh lifts lockdown, Umrah applications start

Some essential news updates we will be following for Monday, August 9, 2021:

The partial lockdown in Sindh, imposed from July 31 to August 8 has ended today. Markets will be allowed to stay open until 8pm. All board exams will resume on Tuesday, August 10. Read full story here .

. Pakistan has reported 4,040 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, and 53 deaths. The infection rate has risen to 7.54%. Vaccinations continue at major centres. See list of centres open 24hrs here .

. Final arguments in the Perween Rahman murder case will be held today. Read what happened so far .

. Saudi Arabia has announced a new Umrah policy. Applications of foreigners will be received from today. Vaccination certificates are mandatory.

An explosion near Quetta’s police lines has killed two policemen and injured 12 people, including six policemen, on August 8. Here is the full story.

Top Story from Samaa Money: The gold price in Pakistan took a Rs1,000 dip on Saturday. A tola of gold can now be bought for Rs10,9200, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa Jewelers Association.