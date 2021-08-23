Today’s Outlook: Sindh govt vs schools association, Noor Mukadam case

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the top stories, developing news and updates we are following today, Monday, August 23, 2021 from across Pakistan:
Noor Muqadam murder case hearing in Islamabad court. Take a look at the timeline of the case.
A Sindh local bodies’ elections meeting will be held today.
The Paragon case against the Khawaja brothers will be heard in a NAB court.
It was the big day for Junaid Safdar and Aisha (also spelt Ayesha) Saif as they tied the knot in a nikkah ceremony at the five-star Lanesborough Hotel in London. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Mian Nawaz Sharif arrived at the venue in a black Mercedes-Benz SUV protected by guards. Inside the hotel, it proceeded smoothly. Outside, however, a few dozen activists from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf attempted to disrupt the event by chanting slogans and holding placards. Read full story here.