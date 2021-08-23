Monday, August 23, 2021  | 14 Muharram, 1443
Today’s Outlook: Sindh govt vs schools association, Noor Mukadam case

Notes from the newsroom

Our daily update in the morning for stories expected to develop.

Here are some of the top stories, developing news and updates we are following today, Monday, August 23, 2021 from across Pakistan:

  • The Sindh government has decided to keep schools closed till further notice. However, the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation has rebelled against it and announced to open schools from today. The government has threatened action against schools if they defy government orders. Read full story here.
  • PIA runs three more special flights to Kabul for evacuated stranded people.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Lahore on August 25. He will meet with CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.
  • PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has recovered from Covid-19. She will start political work soon. Expected to attend a Karachi meeting on August 29.
  • After England, New Zealand security officer Reg Dixon reached Lahore. The two security officers will meet the PCB management and security agencies today. After reviewing the security situation of the city, the two officers will leave for Islamabad.

Follow-up developments expected:

Noor Muqadam murder case hearing in Islamabad court. Take a look at the timeline of the case.

A Sindh local bodies’ elections meeting will be held today.

The Paragon case against the Khawaja brothers will be heard in a NAB court.

Wedding of the season: Junaid Safdar and Aisha Saif

Junaid Safdar wedding in London
Photo: Twitter

It was the big day for Junaid Safdar and Aisha (also spelt Ayesha) Saif as they tied the knot in a nikkah ceremony at the five-star Lanesborough Hotel in London. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Mian Nawaz Sharif arrived at the venue in a black Mercedes-Benz SUV protected by guards. Inside the hotel, it proceeded smoothly. Outside, however, a few dozen activists from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf attempted to disrupt the event by chanting slogans and holding placards. Read full story here.

