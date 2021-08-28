Today’s Outlook: Political hustle bustle in Karachi, Afghan transit flights

The normally calm Karachi political scene, limited to accusations and promises from the PPP, is expected to heat up today, Saturday, August 28, with the arrival of several big names. The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s head Maulana Fazlur Rehman will chair a meeting in the city. The Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, is already in Karachi. He arrived on Friday. Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry is also in town.

