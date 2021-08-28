Saturday, August 28, 2021  | 19 Muharram, 1443
HOME > News

Today’s Outlook: Political hustle bustle in Karachi, Afghan transit flights

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Aug 28, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The normally calm Karachi political scene, limited to accusations and promises from the PPP, is expected to heat up today, Saturday, August 28, with the arrival of several big names. The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s head Maulana Fazlur Rehman will chair a meeting in the city. The Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, is already in Karachi. He arrived on Friday. Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry is also in town.

Here is the breakdown of their engagements and other stories we hope to follow:

  • Sixteen people were killed in a Karachi factory fire. Our coverage of the tragedy will continue.
  • PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif is in Karachi. A slew of engagements are planned.
  • Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry is scheduled to speak to the media today at Governor House in Karachi.
  • Awami National Party leader Amir Haider Khan Hoti will be meeting the families of the people who died in the Baldia Mowach Goth attack on a Shehzore truck. Women and children were the main victims.
  • Pak Sarzameen Party’s Mustafa Kamal will inaugurate a liaison office in NA-251.
  • At 9:30pm today at Annu Bhai Park in Karachi, the MQM will be holding a mushaira in celebration of Independence Day.
  • The Pakistan Army has announced it will celebrate September 6 with the “entire nation”.
  • The death toll in the suicide bombings at Kabul Airport has risen to more than 110.
  • Arrangements for transit passengers from Afghanistan to Karachi have been completed. Transit flights are expected to arrive this evening.

today's outlook
 
