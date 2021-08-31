Tuesday, August 31, 2021  | 22 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s Outlook: Rs50b for vaccine, Roosevelt hotel, new NAB cases

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Today, Tuesday, was the last day of the Taliban deadline for the withdrawal of foreign forces. In Pakistan, the federal capital would be quite busy with several important meetings. Punjab is likely to see another protest by the young doctors. We follow these and other stories today, August 31, 2021.

Roosevelt hotel and Vaccine

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meets under Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to discusses a three-point agenda. The PIA-owned Roosevelt hotel, and the problems faced during the Covid-19 pandemic would likely be prioritized. The hotel has incurred losses and more funds are needed to prop it up. The other two points on the agenda are the approval of Rs50 billion to buy Covid-19 vaccine doses and an Rs215 million in a supplementary grant by the Election Commission of Pakistan. If approved Rs50 billion would be the highest allocation for the vaccine so far.

NAB inquiries

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will convene an executive board meeting to approve new inquiries and references. A new complaint against former PIA Managing Direction Ijaz Haroon would be discussed. The board is also likely to approve a new fraud inquiry against the Omni Group, which is accused of defrauding farmers supplying sugarcane to its mills. A new inquiry against the OGDCL officers is also on the table.

Federal cabinet

The federal cabinet would discuss the spread of Covid-19 cases and countermeasures. The cabinet would likely endorse a decision made by a special committee on CPEC. It is going to sign off on some key postings as well.

Pakistani students die by suicide in Australia

At least three Pakistani students have died by suicide in Australia after the Covid-19-related restrictions affected their lives to an unbearable extent, a National Assembly panel has been told. Read the full story here.

Evacuation from Afghanistan

The Taliban had asked the US and its allies to complete withdrawal by today, Tuesday. The last US troops have departed from Kabul airport. Reports had suggested that feared coming under attack from ISIS-K (Daesh in Khorasan) which launched six rocket attacks a day earlier and a twin suicide bombing on Thursday.

The US has left behind thousands of its Afghan allies – interpreters and other people who worked for the US and Nato forces. The Taliban have assured the international community that they would allow these civilians to leave the country after August 31, 2021.

Doctors protest

The young doctors would be holding a demonstration at the Nishtar Hospital in Multan to protest the recently introduced National Licensing Examination.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
today's outlook, ECC meeting, Covid Vaccine, US Afghanistan last day
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office
Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office
Odd news: First donkey export farm, Aamir Liaquat arrested
Odd news: First donkey export farm, Aamir Liaquat arrested
Pakistan schools to stay open thrice a week, 50% attendance
Pakistan schools to stay open thrice a week, 50% attendance
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
PDM sans PPP holds first power show in Karachi
PDM sans PPP holds first power show in Karachi
Fire erupts at Karachi factory, 17 labourers killed
Fire erupts at Karachi factory, 17 labourers killed
Noor Mukadam case: Police investigation finds Zahir Jaffer guilty
Noor Mukadam case: Police investigation finds Zahir Jaffer guilty
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO gets bail
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO gets bail
Fourteen more suspects sent to jail in Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case
Fourteen more suspects sent to jail in Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.