Today’s Outlook: Rain updates, Ramiz Raja for PCB, Bilawal visits

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Here are some of the major developments from Thursday night and stories we are following Friday, August 27, 2021 from Pakistan and internationally:

Is it going to rain?

The Meteorological Department has issued a monsoon rain warning. Rain is forecast for upper and central parts of Pakistan from tonight. The rains are likely to continue till Wednesday.

King of commentary at the PCB?

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the name of former cricketer and commentator Ramiz Raja for the chairmanship of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Historically, the patron’s nominees end up becoming the PCB chairman.

The latest on Afghanistan

Wounded women arrive at a hospital for treatment after two blasts outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021. (Photo AFP)

We will hunt you down and make you pay.

US President Joe Biden says there will be retaliation against the attack in Kabul. The attacks were by Islamic State Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K) the ISIL’s (ISIS’s) group affiliate in Afghanistan
  • The warnings had come from Western intelligence just a day or so ago. And they proved to be frighteningly true: Successive explosions at Kabul Airport killed at least 60 people, including 10 US soldiers, and left 140 people wounded.
  • Germany, Denmark and other Western countries will start withdrawing from Afghanistan today. Turkey also began to bring its troops home. An estimated 2,000 foreigners and Afghans will be able to transit in Pakistan.

Travel to UK

Roshan Apni scheme art

Cheaper car loans: Roshan Apni scheme explained

Bilawal in Makli

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be heading to Makli, in Thatta district today at 3pm. He will visit the residence of Sindh MPA Muhammad Ali Malkani to offer condolences on the death of his mother. There will be a session with the media there at 4pm after which he will leave for Tando Allahyar district.

Noor Mukadam murder trial

The Islamabad High Court will continue to hear the Noor Mukaddam murder case. The staff and CEO of the mental health institution affiliated with her accused murderer Zahir Jaffer, Therapy Works, had applied for bail. Justice Amir Farooq will hear a petition from Noor’s father Shaukat Mukaddam.

Poster for Khuda aur Mohabbat TV series

Khuda aur Muhabbat: What to expect in the next episode?

Punjab MPA’s mystery wife

Firing in Defense, Lahore: A woman has filed a case against Punjab Assembly member Khurram Leghari. Khurram Leghari has claimed that she is his wife and it is a family affair.

