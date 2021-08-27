Today’s Outlook: Rain updates, Ramiz Raja for PCB, Bilawal visits

Here are some of the major developments from Thursday night and stories we are following Friday, August 27, 2021 from Pakistan and internationally:

Is it going to rain?

The Meteorological Department has issued a monsoon rain warning. Rain is forecast for upper and central parts of Pakistan from tonight. The rains are likely to continue till Wednesday.

King of commentary at the PCB?

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the name of former cricketer and commentator Ramiz Raja for the chairmanship of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Historically, the patron’s nominees end up becoming the PCB chairman.

The latest on Afghanistan

We will hunt you down and make you pay. US President Joe Biden says there will be retaliation against the attack in Kabul. The attacks were by Islamic State Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K) the ISIL’s (ISIS’s) group affiliate in Afghanistan

The warnings had come from Western intelligence just a day or so ago. And they proved to be frighteningly true: Successive explosions at Kabul Airport killed at least 60 people, including 10 US soldiers, and left 140 people wounded.

Germany, Denmark and other Western countries will start withdrawing from Afghanistan today. Turkey also began to bring its troops home. An estimated 2,000 foreigners and Afghans will be able to transit in Pakistan.

Travel to UK

The UK revises its travel ban list every few weeks. Hopes were high that Pakistanis would hear we have been taken off the red list. Few people can afford the two thousand pound price tag of quarantine to travel there. Thursday night though, it was announced that we stay on the red list.

Bilawal in Makli

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be heading to Makli, in Thatta district today at 3pm. He will visit the residence of Sindh MPA Muhammad Ali Malkani to offer condolences on the death of his mother. There will be a session with the media there at 4pm after which he will leave for Tando Allahyar district.

Noor Mukadam murder trial

The Islamabad High Court will continue to hear the Noor Mukaddam murder case. The staff and CEO of the mental health institution affiliated with her accused murderer Zahir Jaffer, Therapy Works, had applied for bail. Justice Amir Farooq will hear a petition from Noor’s father Shaukat Mukaddam.

Punjab MPA’s mystery wife

Firing in Defense, Lahore: A woman has filed a case against Punjab Assembly member Khurram Leghari. Khurram Leghari has claimed that she is his wife and it is a family affair.