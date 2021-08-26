Today’s Outlook: PTI govt turns 3, dollar rising

These are some of the major stories we will be following today, August 26, Thursday from across Pakistan:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is preparing to present its three-year performance report. The event will be held in Islamabad today.

The US dollar has hit its highest level in eleven months. Shot past Rs166.

Lahore: The identification parade of the men accused in the Greater Iqbal Park Minar-e-Pakistan mass groping and harassment on August 14 will be held on Saturday. Another 24 accused men were shifted to jail, bringing the number to 128 for the parade. So far, three accused have been granted interim bail.

Lahore rickshaw driver case: The mother-daughter gang rape in Chohang is being investigated. In the latest development the send DNA samples of the accused have been sent to a laboratory.

Karachi: The operation to evacuate the stranded ship at Sea View was postponed because of high winds and rough waves.

