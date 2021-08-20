Friday, August 20, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s Outlook: PTI govt 3-year anniversary, weather updates

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Here are some of the top stories, developing news and updates we are following today, Friday, August 20, 2021 from across Pakistan:

  • What has the PTI government achieved in three years? Prime Minister Imran Khan will go over its performance at an event next week
  • Minar-e-Pakistan TikTokker mass assault: Punjab’s chief minister, Usman Buzdar, has directed the IG of Punjab Police to submit a final report by this morning. The arrested men will be produced in a district court today. There has been international coverage of the mob who assaulted a young woman for hours on August 14.
  • American blogger Cynthia D Richie was found unconscious in Islamabad. A medical report is awaited.
  • The second Test match between Pakistan and West Indies will start in Jamaica from today. The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the series.
  • The ODI series against Afghanistan and the national team will be announced in two days. The management has decided to rest key players of the Pakistan cricket team. It has been decided to drop captains Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hassan Ali and Mohammad Rizwan from the ODI series against Afghanistan.
Mohammad Wasim, Babar Azam at loggerheads over Shoaib Malik's selection?

Most commented: Mohammad Wasim, Babar Azam at loggerheads over Shoaib Malik’s selection?

Follow-up developments expected:

  • The weekly Foreign Office briefing will take place today.
  • The Afghan delegation is in Islamabad conducting meetings.
  • Bail applications will be heard for the Therapy Works CEO.
  • Rain, wind, thundershowers are predicted in upper and central parts of Pakistan from Thursday (night) to Saturday, said the Pakistan Met Office. Strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from August 19, Thursday (night), and likely to continue till August 21.
    Rain, wind, thundershowers (with isolated heavy rainfall) is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad, Sargodha, #Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, #Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Tank, Karak, Bannu, D.I. Khan and Gilgit-Baltistan (Ghizer, Astore, Diamir, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang) with occasional gaps from August 19 to August 21 (Saturday).

Minar-e-Pakistan incident Pakistan vs West Indies today's outlook weather updates
 
