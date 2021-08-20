Today’s Outlook: PTI govt 3-year anniversary, weather updates

Here are some of the top stories, developing news and updates we are following today, Friday, August 20, 2021 from across Pakistan:

What has the PTI government achieved in three years? Prime Minister Imran Khan will go over its performance at an event next week



Minar-e-Pakistan TikTokker mass assault: Punjab's chief minister, Usman Buzdar, has directed the IG of Punjab Police to submit a final report by this morning. The arrested men will be produced in a district court today. There has been international coverage of the mob who assaulted a young woman for hours on August 14.



American blogger Cynthia D Richie was found unconscious in Islamabad. A medical report is awaited.



The second Test match between Pakistan and West Indies will start in Jamaica from today. The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the series.



The ODI series against Afghanistan and the national team will be announced in two days. The management has decided to rest key players of the Pakistan cricket team. It has been decided to drop captains Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hassan Ali and Mohammad Rizwan from the ODI series against Afghanistan.

