Today’s Outlook: PM in Lahore, Afghanistan sanctions, China drone decision

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a one-day visit to Lahore today. He will lay the foundation for Pakistan’s first Smart Jungle.



An emergency meeting of the G7 countries is likely to be held today to consider the situation in Afghanistan. A decision on whether to recognize the Taliban or impose sanctions on them is expected.



Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi leaves for a four-nation tour of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran. He will be talking about Afghanistan and regional security.



The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab Election Commission members will be finalized today. A letter will be sent to the Leader of the Opposition today or tomorrow for consultation. If the opposition leaders agree on the names, the members will be appointed this week.



The Economic Coordination Committee will be chaired by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin today. It has an interesting two-point agenda including the possibility of approving tax exemptions on drone imports from China. Pakistan is likely to approve humanitarian aid to Syria as well.



Is LNG going to be more expensive than petrol? The government is preparing to buy the most expensive LNG again. The bidding for seven LNG consignments for October has been completed. Up to 22.92MMBTU is offered.

Follow-up news from earlier stories

The accused men involved in the Greater Iqbal Park, Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore mass groping and harassment case and the accused in the murder of Asad Khokhar’s brother will be produced in the District Court of Lahore.