Here are some of the stories we will be following today, August 12 Thursday:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be kicking off work on a new phase of the Tarbela Dam project.

Asad Umar will be chairing a meeting on CPEC.

The army chief will chair a Corps Commanders conference on the Afghanistan border security management

In case you missed this news…

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry issued an analysis report data related Pakistan’s social media across two years. The full ‘Anti Pakistan Trends PTM, Indian, Political Parties and Fake News‘ report

Other major developments scheduled for today:

NAB references into the Thatta Water Supply and the National Police Foundation will be held in Islamabad

Missing person cases have hearings today in Islamabad

Khawaja Asif’s income-assets case will be heard today in Lahore

A new ward will be inaugurated at the Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi

Exclusive stories