Today’s Outlook: PIA’s Kabul operation suspended, Gwadar bombing, Dr Aafia

Notes from the newsroom
Bringing you up to date on overnight developments and what news we are following today, Saturday, August 21, 2021.
The woman Tiktoker who was assaulted by 400 men at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan has bruises and 13 other marks of torture
The second Test match between Pakistan and West Indies will start in Jamaica from today. The hosts have won the first test match in the series.
Educational institutions across Sindh will remain closed for another one week. This means that schools will now reopen on August 30, Monday. Read full story here.
Dr Aafia Siddiqui has been assaulted by a fellow inmate in a high-security Texas prison where she is serving an 86-year sentence. After the attack she became wheelchair bound and was sent into solitary confinement.