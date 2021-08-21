Today’s Outlook: PIA’s Kabul operation suspended, Gwadar bombing, Dr Aafia

Bringing you up to date on overnight developments and what news we are following today, Saturday, August 21, 2021.

PIA’s Kabul operation has been suspended because of insufficient facilities and garbage on the runway which has become an obstacle to flight operations at the airport.

By Friday PIA had evacuated 350 people which included 250 World Bank staffers. They were flown in to Islamabad on two Boeing 777 flights. So far 1,100 Pakistanis have been brought back home but many more remain in Afghanistan.





A suspected suicide bombing in the Gwadar District of Balochistan has left three people dead, including 2 children, and four others wounded. Read here.

Another video of harassment of women in Lahore has gone viral on social media. In it a man harassed a woman sitting in a motorcycle rickshaw and ran away. The IG Punjab has taken notice.





In case you missed it:

The woman Tiktoker who was assaulted by 400 men at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan has bruises and 13 other marks of torture

The second Test match between Pakistan and West Indies will start in Jamaica from today. The hosts have won the first test match in the series.

Educational institutions across Sindh will remain closed for another one week. This means that schools will now reopen on August 30, Monday. Read full story here.

Dr Aafia Siddiqui has been assaulted by a fellow inmate in a high-security Texas prison where she is serving an 86-year sentence. After the attack she became wheelchair bound and was sent into solitary confinement.

