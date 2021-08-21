Saturday, August 21, 2021  | 12 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s Outlook: PIA’s Kabul operation suspended, Gwadar bombing, Dr Aafia

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago

Our daily update in the morning for stories expected to develop.

Bringing you up to date on overnight developments and what news we are following today, Saturday, August 21, 2021.

  • PIA’s Kabul operation has been suspended because of insufficient facilities and garbage on the runway which has become an obstacle to flight operations at the airport. 
    By Friday PIA had evacuated 350 people which included 250 World Bank staffers. They were flown in to Islamabad on two Boeing 777 flights. So far 1,100 Pakistanis have been brought back home but many more remain in Afghanistan. 

  • A suspected suicide bombing in the Gwadar District of Balochistan has left three people dead, including 2 children, and four others wounded. Read here.

  • Another video of harassment of women in Lahore has gone viral on social media. In it a man harassed a woman sitting in a motorcycle rickshaw and ran away. The IG Punjab has taken notice.


In case you missed it:

The woman Tiktoker who was assaulted by 400 men at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan has bruises and 13 other marks of torture

The second Test match between Pakistan and West Indies will start in Jamaica from today. The hosts have won the first test match in the series.

Educational institutions across Sindh will remain closed for another one week. This means that schools will now reopen on August 30, Monday. Read full story here.

Dr Aafia Siddiqui has been assaulted by a fellow inmate in a high-security Texas prison where she is serving an 86-year sentence. After the attack she became wheelchair bound and was sent into solitary confinement.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO arrested, Zahir's remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO arrested, Zahir’s remand extended
Ashura procession: Cellular services to be suspended in Karachi, Lahore
Ashura procession: Cellular services to be suspended in Karachi, Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.