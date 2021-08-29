Today’s outlook: PDM Karachi rally, coronavirus, Afghanistan updates

Here are some of the major developments from Saturday night and stories we are following Sunday, August 29, 2021, from Pakistan and internationally.

PDM rally in Karachi

The Pakistan Democratic Movement will hold a rally in Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday. JUI-F has set up a huge stage to accommodate as many as 500 people, according to a party spokesman.

At least 10,000 JUI-F volunteers will guard the gathering and escort leaders to the stage from the VIP entryway at the back of the venue, the spokesman said. The JUI-F has also set up toilets, ablution places, and canteens.

On Saturday, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman decided that women were not allowed to attend the public gathering. He later clarified that women will be part of the event.

Korangi factory fire

A case under sections 34 (Acts done by several persons with common intent) and 322 (Punishment for qatl-bis-sabab or unintentional murder) has been registered by the State for the deaths of at least 16 labourers who perished in a deadly fire that erupted at a chemical factory in Karachi’s Korangi. Three SBCA officers have been suspended, including the assistant director, senior building inspector, and building inspector for not taking action against the illegal factory built on a residential plot.

Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case

The identification parade of 104 men, accused of harassing and groping a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14, has been rescheduled to September 1. It was delayed because the woman couldn’t reach the Camp Jail on Saturday.

Coronavirus

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported over 3,900 new Covid-19 cases, while 69 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

The infection rate in the country stands at 6.21%.

The government has decided to introduce booster Covid-19 shots for people travelling abroad. Read details here.

Afghanistan updates

Photo: AFP

The United States warned Saturday of a “specific, credible threat” near Kabul airport and urged its citizens to leave the area, days after a deadly attack on crowds fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

A series of urgent terror warnings have rattled evacuation efforts overseen by US forces, who have been forced into closer security cooperation with the Taliban to prevent a repeat of Thursday’s carnage at one of the facility’s main access gates.

In its alert, the embassy noted the threat to “the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior (gate), and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport.”