Today’s Outlook: No cell service on Ashura, routes closed

Bringing you up to date on overnight developments and what news we are following today, Thursday, August 19, 2021, Muharram 10:

There will be no cell phone service in certain cities and routes around the Ashura procession will be blocked off.



Will inflation flare up? Preparations are underway to increase the gas price after petrol. OGRA approves a 14% price hike. The government will issue a notification.

Good news for Pakistanis and foreigners stranded in the Afghan capital Kabul. PIA resumes three special flights which will be operated for domestic and foreign passengers. More than nine hundred passengers will be brought to Pakistan. Ambassador Mansoor Khan reached Kabul on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The cricket will go on. The Afghan board announced preparations for its team are underway. The PCB will hold a training camp at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from August 21 to 28. Sri Lanka will have three ODIs between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has claimed in a video message after arriving in the UAE that he wanted to hand over power to the Taliban peacefully but was expelled from Afghanistan against his will. He said that if he had stayed in Kabul, there was a risk of bloodshed, so he left the country. He denied carrying a bag full of money, claiming that he had left the country in a shalwar kameez and vest.