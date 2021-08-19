Thursday, August 19, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s Outlook: No cell service on Ashura, routes closed

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Listen to the story
Bringing you up to date on overnight developments and what news we are following today, Thursday, August 19, 2021, Muharram 10: There will be no cell phone service in certain cities and routes around the Ashura procession will be blocked off.Will inflation flare up? Preparations are underway to increase the gas price after petrol. OGRA approves a 14% price hike. The government will issue a notification. Top story: the case of the woman mobbed and assaulted in Lahore at Minar-e-Pakistan. Police are searching for suspects with the help of videos on social media Good news for Pakistanis and foreigners stranded in the Afghan capital Kabul. PIA resumes three special flights which will be operated for domestic and foreign passengers. More than nine hundred passengers will be brought to Pakistan. Ambassador Mansoor Khan reached Kabul on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP The cricket will go on. The Afghan board announced preparations for its team are underway. The PCB will hold a training camp at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from August 21 to 28. Sri Lanka will have three ODIs between Pakistan and Afghanistan Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has claimed in a video message after arriving in the UAE that he wanted to hand over power to the Taliban peacefully but was expelled from Afghanistan against his will. He said that if he had stayed in Kabul, there was a risk of bloodshed, so he left the country. He denied carrying a bag full of money, claiming that he had left the country in a shalwar kameez and vest.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Bringing you up to date on overnight developments and what news we are following today, Thursday, August 19, 2021, Muharram 10:

  • There will be no cell phone service in certain cities and routes around the Ashura procession will be blocked off.
  • Will inflation flare up? Preparations are underway to increase the gas price after petrol. OGRA approves a 14% price hike. The government will issue a notification.
A map of the traffic plan for Ashura

A still of the video of the girl being attacked at Minar-e-Pakistan by a mob of men

Top story: the case of the woman mobbed and assaulted in Lahore at Minar-e-Pakistan. Police are searching for suspects with the help of videos on social media

PIA to run three special flights to Kabul

Good news for Pakistanis and foreigners stranded in the Afghan capital Kabul. PIA resumes three special flights which will be operated for domestic and foreign passengers. More than nine hundred passengers will be brought to Pakistan. Ambassador Mansoor Khan reached Kabul on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Babar remains optimistic of Pakistan’s chances in T20 World Cup
Photo: AFP

The cricket will go on. The Afghan board announced preparations for its team are underway. The PCB will hold a training camp at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from August 21 to 28. Sri Lanka will have three ODIs between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has claimed in a video message after arriving in the UAE that he wanted to hand over power to the Taliban peacefully but was expelled from Afghanistan against his will. He said that if he had stayed in Kabul, there was a risk of bloodshed, so he left the country. He denied carrying a bag full of money, claiming that he had left the country in a shalwar kameez and vest.

 
today's outlook
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Minar-e-Pakistan girl incident, petrol price update, Kabul PIA flights, PIA flights Kabul, cricket test series Sri Lanka,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.