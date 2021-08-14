Today’s Outlook: Nation celebrates 75th Independence Day

Our daily update in the morning for stories expected to develop.
Happy 75th Independence Day to all from Samaa Digital.
These are some of the news updates from Pakistan that we will be
August 14, 2021, Saturday:
Pakistan is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today as the country continues to battle health, economic and regional challenges.
President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the nation on Independence Day. In a message, the president said that the nation should pledge to follow the ideas of Quaid-e-Azam. Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged citizens to play role in making Pakistan a prosperous country that everyone could be proud of.
The Afghan capital Kabul is likely to be captured by the Taliban in 72 hours, American media is reporting. According to CNN, the US embassy has instructed the staff to dispose of all sensitive items and documents.
The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed a fine of Rs44bn (around USD265m) on the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and 55 sugar mills for cartelization and widespread manipulation to control the production and supply of sugar. The CCP has held a total of 81 sugar mills responsible for cartelization. Read full story here.