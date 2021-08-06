Today’s Outlook: Muharram arrangements, Nawaz UK visa, PM in Peshawar

Some of the news we are following today. Art: M. Obair/SAMAA Digital
Your essential news update for Friday, August 6, 2021:
As the imambargahs were turned into vaccination centres in Ramazan. The stress is on azadars getting vaccinated. Muharram is just a few days away and preparations are in full swing. Azadars will need to wear masks. People will need to maintain a three-foot distance from each other. Vaccination stalls will be set up along the jaloos route as well. The big political news on Thursday was the end of Nawaz Sharif's visa in the UK. Read the full story here: Britain rejects Nawaz Sharif’s request for visa extension Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a one-day visit to Peshawar today. He will meet the governor and chief minister to discuss development projects. Gold’s price per tola dropped by Rs300 in Pakistan on Thursday, according to the rates compiled by the All Sindh Sarrafa Jewelers Association. A tola of gold is now selling for Rs110,300. Most Read story: Honda reveals new City model prices in PakistanIt has started raining in Lahore.
