Wednesday, August 18, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s Outlook: Muharram 8, Minar-e-Pakistan TikToker assault

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Aug 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

Here are some of the events and news and exclusive stories we would like to share with you, August 18, Wednesday:

  • Today is Muharram 9 and processions are being organised under strict security and SOPs

Coronavirus vaccination updates

  • 66 more deaths reported in 24 hours
  • 3,975 new cases
  • NCOC decides to keep vaccination centers open today. They will be closed on 10th Muharram.
  • The Sindh government has decided to open educational institutions from Monday, August 23. Children’s attendance will be fifty percent and 100% staff must be vaccinated 





Zabiullah Mujahid at the Taliban press conference in Kabul. Photo: Twitter.
Zabiullah Mujahid at the Taliban press conference in Kabul. Photo: Twitter.










The Taliban held their first press conference since taking over Afghanistan. People saw their spokesman for the first time.  Zabihullah Mujahid assured of the following:
1. There would be a general amnesty. No revenge would be taken. 
2. Women would not be discriminated against. They must follow the Shariah. 
3. They would work on weaning Afghan farmers off the heroin trade.
Read the full press conference coverage here.  





Afghanistan Taliban takeover take joyrides in amusement parks







Afghanistan updates: key news in one place



















Developing story: A disturbing video of a young woman being molested by a mob has emerged from Lahore at Minar-e-Pakistan. An FIR has been registered. 






















Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the CCPO of Lahore about the harassment of the woman in Greater Iqbal Park and directed him to arrest the suspects as soon as possible. “This is a very regrettable incident and it is our collective responsibility to provide justice to the affected woman,” he added. 



						         

								
								
									
			
				
			
			
		

			

