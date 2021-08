Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker rejects claims it was a ‘publicity stunt’

She said that her team members tried their best to protect her but could not withstand the charged mob, and they were tossed around. “I never told my fans to come and see me there. I did not upload such a video,” the Tiktoker said responding to the social media claims that she had uploaded a video inviting fans to join her at the Minar-e-Pakistan.