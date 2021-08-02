Monday, August 2, 2021  | 22 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
Today’s Outlook: Karakoram Highway reopened, vaccinations increase, Zahir Jaffer hearing

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Aug 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Art: M. Obair/SAMAA Digital

These are some of the stories we will be following today or that is expected to develop into bigger stories, August 02, 2021, Monday:

  • Pakistan is battling the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 4,858 new cases were reported while 40 people succumbed to the virus. The infection rate has risen to 8.61%.
  • Vaccination is in full swing. Pakistan has crossed the milestone of 30 million. In just 16 days, 10 million people were vaccinated.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has said on Sunday that vaccination is the only solution. School should not be opened unless the process is complete.
  • Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer is expected to be produced before a duty magistrate today, Monday. At the last hearing, Saturday, the prosecution had demanded further remand from the court which approved two more days of physical remand.
  • After the Sindh government imposed a partial lockdown in the province, people across Karachi are heading to vaccination centres. Long queues were seen at the Expo Centre in Karachi Saturday.
  • At least eight passengers were stopped at Karachi airport for not having vaccination certificates and, the same happened to 25 people in Peshawar.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected allegations of rigging in Azad Kashmir elections and re-suggested electronic voting. He said that the Opposition should support electoral reforms and betterment of institutions instead of blackmailing.
  • Cloudbursts in different parts of Islamabad. Heavy rains in upper parts of the country disrupted life including, Punjab, KP, Gilgit Baltistan. The FWO cleared the Karakoram Highway for traffic.
  • PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Sunday categorically rejected speculation that he was about to resign from the party’s presidency, describing it as “fake news”. 


Top story from SAMAA Life&Style: This Punjab village has a 100% literacy rate

In case you missed it

Noor Mukadam’s killer won’t be spared, says PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Noor Mukadam’s killer will not able to escape justice just because he is from an influential family and a dual citizen.

He was taking calls from the nation Sunday.

“I have been following the Noor Mukadam case from day one. I know each and every detail,” said PM Khan. “It’s a horrific case.”

