Today’s Outlook: Karakoram Highway reopened, vaccinations increase, Zahir Jaffer hearing

Pakistan is battling the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 4,858 new cases were reported while 40 people succumbed to the virus. The infection rate has risen to 8.61%.

Vaccination is in full swing. Pakistan has crossed the milestone of 30 million. In just 16 days, 10 million people were vaccinated.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said on Sunday that vaccination is the only solution. School should not be opened unless the process is complete.

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer is expected to be produced before a duty magistrate today, Monday. At the last hearing, Saturday, the prosecution had demanded further remand from the court which approved two more days of physical remand.

After the Sindh government imposed a partial lockdown in the province, people across Karachi are heading to vaccination centres. Long queues were seen at the Expo Centre in Karachi Saturday.

At least eight passengers were stopped at Karachi airport for not having vaccination certificates and, the same happened to 25 people in Peshawar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected allegations of rigging in Azad Kashmir elections and re-suggested electronic voting. He said that the Opposition should support electoral reforms and betterment of institutions instead of blackmailing.

Cloudbursts in different parts of Islamabad. Heavy rains in upper parts of the country disrupted life including, Punjab, KP, Gilgit Baltistan. The FWO cleared the Karakoram Highway for traffic.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Sunday categorically rejected speculation that he was about to resign from the party’s presidency, describing it as “fake news”.



