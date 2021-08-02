Today’s Outlook: Karakoram Highway reopened, vaccinations increase, Zahir Jaffer hearing

Notes from the newsroom
These are some of the stories we will be following today or that is expected to develop into bigger stories, August 02, 2021, Monday:
Noor Mukadam’s killer won’t be spared, says PM Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Noor Mukadam’s killer will not able to escape justice just because he is from an influential family and a dual citizen.
He was taking calls from the nation Sunday.
“I have been following the Noor Mukadam case from day one. I know each and every detail,” said PM Khan. “It’s a horrific case.”