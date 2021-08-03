Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s Outlook: Federal cabinet meets, Zahir Jaffer moved to jail and Delta variant updates

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Art: M. Obair/SAMAA Digital

These are some of the stories we will be following today or that is expected to develop into bigger stories, August 03, 2021, Tuesday:

  • Pakistan is battling the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 3,582 new cases were reported while 66 people succumbed to the virus. The infection rate has risen to 7.19%.
  • Indoor dining in all major cities across Pakistan has been banned and markets will be allowed to stay open till 8 pm, the NCOC announced Monday.
  • After Sindh, the Punjab government has tightened the restrictions of smart lockdown across the province.
  • Zahir Jaffer, who is accused of murdering and beheading 27-year-old Noor Mukadam, will be moved to the Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand. He will be presented again before a judicial magistrate on August 16.
  • The federal cabinet will approve a waiver of duty on 61 items related to coronavirus on August 3 (today). The opening of the Prime Minister’s House for commercial use is on the agenda. A report on the removal of encroachments from Margalla Road in Islamabad will be presented while handing over accused Mujahid Pervez to the US will also be considered.
  • The US Dollar reached a ten-month high and was being traded at Rs164.20 on Monday amid the political crisis in neighboring Afghanistan.

Top story from SAMAA: Pakistan’s first meme, ‘Friendship ended with Mudasir’, auctioned for $53,000

After, a Lahore and London-based startup, auctioned Pakistan’s first NFT meme ‘Friendship ended with Mudasir’ from Gujranwala for 20 Ether or $53,171 on Sunday.

“It is a life-changing moment for the creators,” Alter’s Co-founder Zain Naqvi said.

Video shows Aamir Liaquat screaming at traffic warden

Member National Assembly Aamir Liaquat Hussain was seen yelling at a traffic police warden in a video that went viral on Monday.

He claimed that the warden was bribing people who were not carrying their vaccination cards.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, outlook, US dollar, coronavirus, Imran Khan, Zahir Jaffer
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.