Today’s Outlook: Federal cabinet meets, Zahir Jaffer moved to jail and Delta variant updates

These are some of the stories we will be following today or that is expected to develop into bigger stories, August 03, 2021, Tuesday:

Pakistan is battling the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 3,582 new cases were reported while 66 people succumbed to the virus. The infection rate has risen to 7.19%.

Indoor dining in all major cities across Pakistan has been banned and markets will be allowed to stay open till 8 pm, the NCOC announced Monday.

After Sindh, the Punjab government has tightened the restrictions of smart lockdown across the province.

Zahir Jaffer, who is accused of murdering and beheading 27-year-old Noor Mukadam, will be moved to the Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand. He will be presented again before a judicial magistrate on August 16.

The federal cabinet will approve a waiver of duty on 61 items related to coronavirus on August 3 (today). The opening of the Prime Minister’s House for commercial use is on the agenda. A report on the removal of encroachments from Margalla Road in Islamabad will be presented while handing over accused Mujahid Pervez to the US will also be considered.

The US Dollar reached a ten-month high and was being traded at Rs164.20 on Monday amid the political crisis in neighboring Afghanistan.

After, a Lahore and London-based startup, auctioned Pakistan’s first NFT meme ‘Friendship ended with Mudasir’ from Gujranwala for 20 Ether or $53,171 on Sunday.

“It is a life-changing moment for the creators,” Alter’s Co-founder Zain Naqvi said.

Member National Assembly Aamir Liaquat Hussain was seen yelling at a traffic police warden in a video that went viral on Monday.

He claimed that the warden was bribing people who were not carrying their vaccination cards.