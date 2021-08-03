Today’s Outlook: Federal cabinet meets, Zahir Jaffer moved to jail and Delta variant updates

Notes from the newsroom
These are some of the stories we will be following today or that is expected to develop into bigger stories, August 03, 2021, Tuesday:
After, a Lahore and London-based startup, auctioned Pakistan’s first NFT meme ‘Friendship ended with Mudasir’ from Gujranwala for 20 Ether or $53,171 on Sunday.
“It is a life-changing moment for the creators,” Alter’s Co-founder Zain Naqvi said.
Member National Assembly Aamir Liaquat Hussain was seen yelling at a traffic police warden in a video that went viral on Monday.
He claimed that the warden was bribing people who were not carrying their vaccination cards.