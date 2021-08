These are some of the stories we will be following today, August 7, 2021, Saturday:

Tokyo Olympics: People will be tuning in to see how Arshad Nadeem performs in the finals of the javelin throw competition today. The athlete from Khanewal appealed for prayers from the nation. Read about his spectacular story here .

. Pakistan has reported 4,720 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, and 95 deaths. The infection rate has risen to 8%. Sindh’s lockdown will end Aug 8, Sunday and more instructions are awaited. Vaccinations continue at major centres. See list of centres open 24hrs here.

The brother of Punjab Minister Asad Khokhar was killed after men opened fire at his son’s wedding in Lahore Friday evening. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other PTI leaders were at the ceremony as well. They were safely escorted out.

ICYMI: The Supreme Court has ordered the arrests of the men who attacked a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan’s Bhong and for them to pay for the damage. Full story here.





Artwork by SAMAA Digital Major political development

Nawaz Sharif’s UK visa extension has been rejected. Sheikh Rashid says whenever he returns, he will go straight to jail.