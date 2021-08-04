Today’s Outlook: AJK prime minister choice, Arshad Nadeem at Olympics, vaccination updates

Notes from the newsroom
These are some of the stories we will be following today or that is expected to develop into bigger stories, August 04, 2021, Wednesday:
Optical illusion tricks the eye of the viewer. Huda Sethi uses this technique on her face after she was inspired by artists around the world. She started with make-up and then switched to face paint which giveS her drawings a more realistic look.
You can find her art on her instagram account. She wants to establish her own make-up brand and teach others the art.