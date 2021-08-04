Wednesday, August 4, 2021  | 24 Zilhaj, 1442
Today’s Outlook: AJK prime minister choice, Arshad Nadeem at Olympics, vaccination updates

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Art: M. Obair/SAMAA Digital

These are some of the stories we will be following today or that is expected to develop into bigger stories, August 04, 2021, Wednesday:

  • Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem has qualified for the final at the Tokyo Olympics.
  • Pakistan is battling the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 4,722 new cases were reported while 46 people succumbed to the virus. The infection rate has risen to 8.2%.
  • It will take years to vaccinate the whole population of Sindh if it is done door-to-door, spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said Tuesday.
  • Asim Saleem Bajwa had resigned from the post of chairman CPEC authority. Khalid Mansoor was appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for CPEC affairs.
  • Who will be the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir? The final name will be announced on August 4 (today).
  • The fourth T20 of Pakistan and West Indies has been called off due to rain.

Top story from SAMAA Lifestyle: This girl creates optical illusion art on her face

Optical illusion tricks the eye of the viewer. Huda Sethi uses this technique on her face after she was inspired by artists around the world. She started with make-up and then switched to face paint which giveS her drawings a more realistic look.

You can find her art on her instagram account. She wants to establish her own make-up brand and teach others the art.

