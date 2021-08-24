Tuesday, August 24, 2021  | 15 Muharram, 1443
Today’s Outlook: Afghan cricket postponed, new medicine prices

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Aug 24, 2021
Posted: Aug 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Here are some stories we will be following today from Pakistan and Afghanistan, Tuesday, August 24, 2021:

  • The Afghanistan Cricket Board has postponed the series with Pakistan due to its security problems. The chief executive said that he wanted the series to be held but it was difficult to hold it. The Pakistan Cricket Board accepted the request.
  • PIA cancels special flight operations to Kabul.
  • Reuters quoted sources as claiming that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would present his plan to world leaders to consider new sanctions on the Taliban at a virtual G7 summit today.
  • The federal cabinet will meet today to decide new prices for 37 medicines.

Harassment case hearings

Several cases of attacks on women are scheduled to be heard in courts today, especially in Lahore. Here is a list:

  1. One of the accused in a mother-daughter gang rape case is to be presented in court. Our section on stories of violence against women.
  2. The men accused of molesting and harassing a TikTokker in Greater Iqbal Park at Minar-e-Pakistan will be presented in court today.
  3. The men who attacked three women in a Chingchi in Lahore will be presented in court as well.

Official meetings

  1. The Khyber Pakhtunwa Assembly will be in session today
  2. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will be holding a press conference
  3. The spokesperson for the Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani, will hold a press conference at Officers Club, Quetta.
  4. Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry will be giving a briefing on the cabinet meeting in Islamabad.

