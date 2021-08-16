Timeline: 20 years of the Taliban in Afghanistan

From 1979 to present day
Here is a timeline of every major event that has happened in Afghanistan with respect to the lead up to the Taliban takeover this weekend.
1979: People's Democratic Party of Afghanistan assassinates Afghan President Mohammad Daoud Khan
1978: The Soviets invade Afghanistan in order to support the government, which faces an internal rebellion
1983: President Ronald Regan meets Afghan Mujahideen and promises help against the Soviets
Early 1989: As the Soviet Union collapses, its army withdraws, leaving the Afghan forces on their own
1992: Soviet-backed President Najibullah Mehsud resigns
1992: The Americans and Russians cut off aid. The Russians also cut funding. The pro-Russian Afghan government is overthrown, civil war breaks out. The Taliban assume power
1994: The Afghan Taliban emerge in Kandahar and take over. The group is led by Mullah Omar and his students. The Taliban claim they want to “clear” the country of warlords.
1996: After a two-year civil war, Afghanistan comes under Taliban rule. They bring in orthodox policies and repress human rights. Kabul is destroyed, resulting in 50,000 reported deaths
2001: Terrorists linked with al-Qaida hijack commercial planes to execute an attack on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon outside Washington
2001: US and allied forces invade Afghanistan. The Taliban retreat to Kandahar. Al-Qaeda disperses
2002: PresidentGeorge W. Bush calls for a Marshall Plan for Afghanistan
2003:President Bush and the Pentagon announce major combat operations in Afghanistan
2004:Hamid Karzai is elected President of Afghanistan
2003: TheUS invades Iraq
2009: President Barack Obama recommits US forces to Afghanistan
2009: Obama states a new strategy for Afghanistan, linking the return of the group in parts of the country to the Pakistani Taliban
2009: 30,000US troops are sent to Afghanistan
2011: Osama bin Laden is killed in Abbottabad, Pakistan by US troops
2014: Obama announces a plan for a full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by the end of 2016
2020: President Donald Trump negotiates a deal with the Taliban for US troop withdrawal by May 1, 2021
2021: PresidentJoe Biden announces that a full troop withdrawal fromAfghanistan will be complete by Sept. 11
May 1, 2021: US troops begin to withdraw from Afghanistan
July 6, 2021: The US troops evacuate Bagram Airfield
Aug. 6 2021: Talibanbegin to take hold as troops exit
Aug. 13, 2021: Taliban take hold of Kandahar
Aug. 14, 2021: Mazar-e-Sharif fallsto the Taliban
Aug. 15, 2021: Kabul fallsto the Taliban. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees thecountry, the government collapses