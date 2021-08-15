TikTok leads as the most downloaded app in Pakistan: minister

TikTok, a video-sharing application, has become the most downloaded social media app in Pakistan this year, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Sunday.

In a media briefing on digital media in Islamabad, he said that more than 20 million Pakistanis are on the application and a majority of them are earning money from it.

Pakistan has banned TikTok four times. First ban: October 9, 2020

Second ban: March 11, 2021

Third ban: June 28, 2021

Fourth ban: July 21, 2021

“Our statistics show that people are going to places where there’s money — digital media,” Chaudhry said. “Since 2018, the digital landscape has grown tremendously in Pakistan which is why the government is launching the Pakistan Media Development Authority.”

The minister clarified that this does not mean that Pakistani media is losing its audience. “No, it’s just the medium that will change. The content will still be the most important thing.”

Regulation of harmful content

Chaudhry stressed the need to regulate harmful content on social media.

“People have demanded that regulations should be formed to counter and block hate speech, sectarianism, and hate news on digital media apps.”

For example, a person films a video of a group of girls walking to school and uploads it on social media. For someone sitting abroad, this content is useless. But in Pakistan, this can lead to parents dropping the girls out of school or something much worse, the minister explained.

“As digital media takes over the media landscape of Pakistan, we need to make sure content is monitored to protect every citizen,” he added.

Why is digital media the future?

“Back in 2018, I told the finance ministry that digital media advertising is the future. Today, our research shows that the advertising market on digital media platforms is worth nearly Rs25 billion,” Chaudhry revealed.

Pakistan’s advertising market on Google and Facebook alone is worth Rs7 billion.

The minister revealed statistics on media usage in Pakistan.