Sunday, August 15, 2021  | 5 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

TikTok leads as the most downloaded app in Pakistan: minister

Fawad Chaudhry says digital media taking over Pakistani media landscape

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Listen to the story
TikTok, a video-sharing application, has become the most downloaded social media app in Pakistan this year, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Sunday. In a media briefing on digital media in Islamabad, he said that more than 20 million Pakistanis are on the application and a majority of them are earning money from it. Pakistan has banned TikTok four times. First ban: October 9, 2020 Second ban: March 11, 2021 Third ban: June 28, 2021 Fourth ban: July 21, 2021 "Our statistics show that people are going to places where there's money -- digital media," Chaudhry said. "Since 2018, the digital landscape has grown tremendously in Pakistan which is why the government is launching the Pakistan Media Development Authority." The minister clarified that this does not mean that Pakistani media is losing its audience. "No, it's just the medium that will change. The content will still be the most important thing." Regulation of harmful content Chaudhry stressed the need to regulate harmful content on social media. "People have demanded that regulations should be formed to counter and block hate speech, sectarianism, and hate news on digital media apps." For example, a person films a video of a group of girls walking to school and uploads it on social media. For someone sitting abroad, this content is useless. But in Pakistan, this can lead to parents dropping the girls out of school or something much worse, the minister explained. "As digital media takes over the media landscape of Pakistan, we need to make sure content is monitored to protect every citizen," he added. Why is digital media the future? "Back in 2018, I told the finance ministry that digital media advertising is the future. Today, our research shows that the advertising market on digital media platforms is worth nearly Rs25 billion," Chaudhry revealed. Pakistan's advertising market on Google and Facebook alone is worth Rs7 billion. The minister revealed statistics on media usage in Pakistan. There are 114 satellite channels in the country. Pakistan has 258 FM radio channels of which 196 are commercial. Twelve internet TV licenses have been issued this year. Pakistan has over 1,600 newspapers. Eight hundred of these are fake. The government is tracking down on them and reducing advertisements in fake newspapers. There are over 180 million mobile connections in the country. Over 98 million Pakistanis are 3G subscribers. Pakistan has 100 million internet broadband subscribers. There are 60.5 million people on WhatsApp, 50 million on YouTube, 30 million on Facebook, and 50 million on other social media applications such as LinkedIn and Twitter.
FaceBook WhatsApp

TikTok, a video-sharing application, has become the most downloaded social media app in Pakistan this year, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Sunday.

In a media briefing on digital media in Islamabad, he said that more than 20 million Pakistanis are on the application and a majority of them are earning money from it.

Pakistan has banned TikTok four times.

“Our statistics show that people are going to places where there’s money — digital media,” Chaudhry said. “Since 2018, the digital landscape has grown tremendously in Pakistan which is why the government is launching the Pakistan Media Development Authority.”

The minister clarified that this does not mean that Pakistani media is losing its audience. “No, it’s just the medium that will change. The content will still be the most important thing.”

Regulation of harmful content

Chaudhry stressed the need to regulate harmful content on social media.

“People have demanded that regulations should be formed to counter and block hate speech, sectarianism, and hate news on digital media apps.”

For example, a person films a video of a group of girls walking to school and uploads it on social media. For someone sitting abroad, this content is useless. But in Pakistan, this can lead to parents dropping the girls out of school or something much worse, the minister explained.

“As digital media takes over the media landscape of Pakistan, we need to make sure content is monitored to protect every citizen,” he added.

Why is digital media the future?

“Back in 2018, I told the finance ministry that digital media advertising is the future. Today, our research shows that the advertising market on digital media platforms is worth nearly Rs25 billion,” Chaudhry revealed.

Pakistan’s advertising market on Google and Facebook alone is worth Rs7 billion.

The minister revealed statistics on media usage in Pakistan.

  • There are 114 satellite channels in the country.
  • Pakistan has 258 FM radio channels of which 196 are commercial.
  • Twelve internet TV licenses have been issued this year.
  • Pakistan has over 1,600 newspapers. Eight hundred of these are fake. The government is tracking down on them and reducing advertisements in fake newspapers.
  • There are over 180 million mobile connections in the country.
  • Over 98 million Pakistanis are 3G subscribers.
  • Pakistan has 100 million internet broadband subscribers.
  • There are 60.5 million people on WhatsApp, 50 million on YouTube, 30 million on Facebook, and 50 million on other social media applications such as LinkedIn and Twitter.

 
digital media fawad chaudhry TikTok
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
TikTok, fawad chaudhry, tiktok in pakistan, tiktok ban, social media, digital media
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
CAA launches rapid PCR test service for Pakistani travellers
CAA launches rapid PCR test service for Pakistani travellers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.