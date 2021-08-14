Saturday, August 14, 2021  | 4 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Three terrorists killed, soldier martyred in Balochistan

Two other soldiers, including an officer, were wounded

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Representational image.

The Frontier Corp troops in Balochistan’s Loralai district have killed three terrorists, who had attacked a patrolling party. In the exchange of fire, however, an FC soldier was martyred and two others, including an officer, were wounded.

The attack on the FC patrolling party came as Pakistan celebrated 75th Independence Day on Saturdy, Samaa’s Usman Khan in Islamabad reported.

An FC vehicle had been patrolling in the Shahrag area of Loralai district when terrorists attacked it, Pakistan Army’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) said in a statement.

The troops responded effectively, killing three terrorists. In the firing, Naik Sharif was martyred while Major Qasim and a sepoy were wounded, the statement added.

Second attack

This is the second attack against security forces in Balochistan in as many days. On Friday, a remote controlled device exploded in Dasht area of Mastung district wounding 5 FC troops.

Terrorists had planted the device on the roadside to target an FC vehicle. The injured were moved to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta.

After the blast, the FC and Levies launched a search operation in the area.

South Waziristan

In another incident on Friday, a party of the Quick Response Force was fired upon by terrorists in South Waziristan district of erstwhile FATA.  Army troops responded immediately and killed one of the attackers.

Naik Ziauddin embraced martyrdom in the attack.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
FC Balochistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.