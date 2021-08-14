Three terrorists killed, soldier martyred in Balochistan

The Frontier Corp troops in Balochistan’s Loralai district have killed three terrorists, who had attacked a patrolling party. In the exchange of fire, however, an FC soldier was martyred and two others, including an officer, were wounded.

The attack on the FC patrolling party came as Pakistan celebrated 75th Independence Day on Saturdy, Samaa’s Usman Khan in Islamabad reported.

An FC vehicle had been patrolling in the Shahrag area of Loralai district when terrorists attacked it, Pakistan Army’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) said in a statement.

The troops responded effectively, killing three terrorists. In the firing, Naik Sharif was martyred while Major Qasim and a sepoy were wounded, the statement added.

Second attack

This is the second attack against security forces in Balochistan in as many days. On Friday, a remote controlled device exploded in Dasht area of Mastung district wounding 5 FC troops.

Terrorists had planted the device on the roadside to target an FC vehicle. The injured were moved to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta.

After the blast, the FC and Levies launched a search operation in the area.

South Waziristan

In another incident on Friday, a party of the Quick Response Force was fired upon by terrorists in South Waziristan district of erstwhile FATA. Army troops responded immediately and killed one of the attackers.

Naik Ziauddin embraced martyrdom in the attack.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

