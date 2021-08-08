Three ‘terrorists’ killed in Lahore CTD operation

Three suspected terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted by the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department in Lahore Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson of the department, the men hailed from Afghanistan and were staying at a rented apartment in Ferozewala.

“They were planning to conduct attacks on intelligence agencies, law enforcement personnel, and important religious personalities.”

The suspects were members of an outlawed terrorist group. “On Sunday, when the CTD raided the house, they opened fire at us. The men were killed in retaliatory fire,” the spokesperson added.

The police have seized suicide vests and two hand-grenades. A case has been registered against them at the CTD Lahore police station.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.