Three men gang-rape woman, hold toddler hostage in job scam

The Lahore police are hunting for three men accused of gang-raping a woman after holding her two-year-old daughter hostage in Garhi Shahu.

According to the investigation officer on Friday, a rickshaw driver, identified as Saif, lured the woman, who is from Mughalpura, with the promise of a job.

“On August 26, Saif took the woman and her daughter to an empty plot in Garhi Shahu. Two other suspects were already there,” the officer said. “The suspects held the child hostage at gunpoint and raped the woman one by one.”

The suspects escaped after the crime.

An FIR under sections 375A [rape] and 376 [punishment for rape] of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered. A special police team has been formed to tracethe culprits as soon as possible.

The survivor’s medical tests have been conducted. Further investigations are underway.

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

Against her will

Without her consent

With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt

With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or

With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.