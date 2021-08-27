Friday, August 27, 2021  | 18 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Three men gang-rape woman, hold toddler hostage in job scam

Suspects on the run, FIR registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Listen to the story
The Lahore police are hunting for three men accused of gang-raping a woman after holding her two-year-old daughter hostage in Garhi Shahu. According to the investigation officer on Friday, a rickshaw driver, identified as Saif, lured the woman, who is from Mughalpura, with the promise of a job. "On August 26, Saif took the woman and her daughter to an empty plot in Garhi Shahu. Two other suspects were already there," the officer said. "The suspects held the child hostage at gunpoint and raped the woman one by one." The suspects escaped after the crime. An FIR under sections 375A [rape] and 376 [punishment for rape] of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered. A special police team has been formed to tracethe culprits as soon as possible. The survivor's medical tests have been conducted. Further investigations are underway. Pakistan’s rape laws Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code. According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions: Against her willWithout her consentWith her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurtWith her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; orWith or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age. The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Lahore police are hunting for three men accused of gang-raping a woman after holding her two-year-old daughter hostage in Garhi Shahu.

According to the investigation officer on Friday, a rickshaw driver, identified as Saif, lured the woman, who is from Mughalpura, with the promise of a job.

“On August 26, Saif took the woman and her daughter to an empty plot in Garhi Shahu. Two other suspects were already there,” the officer said. “The suspects held the child hostage at gunpoint and raped the woman one by one.”

The suspects escaped after the crime.

An FIR under sections 375A [rape] and 376 [punishment for rape] of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered. A special police team has been formed to tracethe culprits as soon as possible.

The survivor’s medical tests have been conducted. Further investigations are underway.

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

  • Against her will
  • Without her consent
  • With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt
  • With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or
  • With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.

 
Lahore rape
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

One Comment

  1. Hafeez Shaikh  August 27, 2021 2:56 pm/ Reply

    Rape laws are there but not implemented due to collusion of the ‘crime’ stoppers!!! They all are mixed up in creating such situation and ‘endure’ that no one gets punished in our Islamic state!

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lahore rape, Lahore woman raped, Lahore Mughalpura
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Lahore rickshaw video shows man lunging at woman
Lahore rickshaw video shows man lunging at woman
Dr Aafia assaulted, secluded in US prison
Dr Aafia assaulted, secluded in US prison
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
SBCA warns people against buying 'illegal portions', pledges action
SBCA warns people against buying ‘illegal portions’, pledges action
Taliban's special Badri 313 patrol Kabul streets in US gear
Taliban’s special Badri 313 patrol Kabul streets in US gear
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker rejects claims it was 'publicity stunt'
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker rejects claims it was ‘publicity stunt’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.