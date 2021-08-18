Three killed in Jalalabad anti-Taliban protest

At least three people were killed and over a dozen injured in an anti-Taliban protest in Jalalabad, Reuters reported Wednesday.

According to witnesses, Taliban militants opened fire during the protest. The demonstration began when residents tried to install Afghanistan’s national flag at a square in the city, some 150 km (90 miles) from Kabul.

A video by Pajhwok Afghan News, a local news agency, showed protesters in the city carrying the Afghan flag flee after gunshots by the Taliban.

#Taliban firing on protesters in Jalalabad city and beaten some video journalists. #Afghanidtan pic.twitter.com/AbM2JHg9I2 — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) August 18, 2021

“There were some troublemakers who wanted to create issues for us,” a Taliban member present in Jalalabad at the time of the incident told Reuters. “These people are exploiting our relaxed policies,” he said.