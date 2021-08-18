Wednesday, August 18, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Three killed in Jalalabad anti-Taliban protest

Dozens of people injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago

Photo: AFP

At least three people were killed and over a dozen injured in an anti-Taliban protest in Jalalabad, Reuters reported Wednesday.

According to witnesses, Taliban militants opened fire during the protest. The demonstration began when residents tried to install Afghanistan’s national flag at a square in the city, some 150 km (90 miles) from Kabul.

A video by Pajhwok Afghan News, a local news agency, showed protesters in the city carrying the Afghan flag flee after gunshots by the Taliban.

“There were some troublemakers who wanted to create issues for us,” a Taliban member present in Jalalabad at the time of the incident told Reuters. “These people are exploiting our relaxed policies,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan jalalabad Taliban
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.