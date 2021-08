Three children drowned while bathing in a pond near Larkana’s Paro Abro Monday afternoon.

According to rescue officials, the victims, aged between five and 10 years, were cousins. They were rushed to the Chandka Hospital by their family where they passed away.

The bodies have been sent back home.

The victims’ families said they went to the pond for a picnic.

