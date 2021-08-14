Three children die from suspected food poisoning at Rawalpindi madrassa

Three children were killed from suspected food poisoning after eating food at a madrassa in Rawalpindi’s Chountra.

The police said that the real reason will be determined after their postmortem examination has been completed.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Junaid and Ebad. All three children were studying at the madrassa.

The police said that they found no torture marks on the bodies of the children, adding that their bodies have been handed over to their families.

Student found dead at TLP madrassa

A young student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the washroom of a madrassa affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, in Islamabad two days ago.



An FIR was registered under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code for the death of Habib Tehsin, 12, at Jamia Amina Zia ul Banat on August 10. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Habib’s uncle Muhammad Naeem. The madrassa is located at Kahuta Road, Humak, Islamabad. The police said that it was affiliated with the TLP.

According to Naeem, Habib had been at the madrassa for the past 10 months. Habib hailed from the small city of Farward Kahuta, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and his father is in Japan to earn a living.

Investigation Officer Ahmad Kamal told SAMAA Digital that the police were waiting for the postmortem report and the findings from the forensic laboratory in Lahore. “We want to take action against the culprits when we get something concrete as evidence to avoid any untoward circumstances,” he stated.

The IO said that the seminary has six or seven CCTV cameras on the premises and the police has the footage which establishes that the child emerged from his hostel room with a black scarf (safa). He went to the washroom and never emerged.