Saturday, August 14, 2021  | 4 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Three children die from suspected food poisoning at Rawalpindi madrassa

Bodies have been handed over to their families

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Three children were killed from suspected food poisoning after eating food at a madrassa in Rawalpindi’s Chountra.

The police said that the real reason will be determined after their postmortem examination has been completed.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Junaid and Ebad. All three children were studying at the madrassa.

The police said that they found no torture marks on the bodies of the children, adding that their bodies have been handed over to their families.

Student found dead at TLP madrassa

A young student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the washroom of a madrassa affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, in Islamabad two days ago.

An FIR was registered under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code for the death of Habib Tehsin, 12, at Jamia Amina Zia ul Banat on August 10. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Habib’s uncle Muhammad Naeem. The madrassa is located at Kahuta Road, Humak, Islamabad. The police said that it was affiliated with the TLP.

According to Naeem, Habib had been at the madrassa for the past 10 months. Habib hailed from the small city of Farward Kahuta, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and his father is in Japan to earn a living.

Investigation Officer Ahmad Kamal told SAMAA Digital that the police were waiting for the postmortem report and the findings from the forensic laboratory in Lahore. “We want to take action against the culprits when we get something concrete as evidence to avoid any untoward circumstances,” he stated.

The IO said that the seminary has six or seven CCTV cameras on the premises and the police has the footage which establishes that the child emerged from his hostel room with a black scarf (safa). He went to the washroom and never emerged.

FaceBook WhatsApp
madrassa Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.