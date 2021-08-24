Three arrested in Rawalpindi madrasa student assault, attempted rape case

Three men were arrested on Monday pertaining to the assault and attempted rape of a 16-year-old madrasa student in Rawalpindi.

The main culprit, who is the principal of the madrasa, has escaped and not been found yet. However, his brother and nephew have been arrested along with the madrasa’s vice-principal.

Search teams have been formed by the police who conducted raids in Chakri, Hassan Abdal and Mansehra’s Oghi.

Police said the madrasa staff is also being interrogated.

The Deputy Superintendent visited the victim’s house to meet her family and ensured them that the culprit will be punished.

The case was registered at the Pir Wadhai police station by the victim’s family after she informed them about what happened to her.

According to the FIR, the victim’s father said his daughter was a student as the madrasa for the last seven years. He said that the madrasa management called him on the day of the crime and requested him to pick her up as she had fainted.

When she regained consciousness she informed her father that the principal had been trying to harass her for the last five to six months but she always managed to avoid him. She said he had also been threatening her that if she told anyone about it, he would kill her.

The FIR said that one of the teachers of the madrasa took her into the principal’s room where he attempted to sexually assault her. However, when the victim resisted, she was assaulted by both the teacher and principal.

The victim’s father claimed that she fainted after being given a medicine and then did not remember what happened to her afterwards.

Charges under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or for a shorter term) of the Pakistan Penal Code are included in the FiR.