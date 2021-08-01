Sunday, August 1, 2021  | 21 Zilhaj, 1442
These vaccination centres in Karachi will run 24 hours

Coronavirus infection rate in the city at 23%

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Sindh government has decided to run at least one coronavirus vaccination centre round the clock in every district of the province.

Nine inoculation centres will operate for 24 hours in Karachi, Health Secretary Qasim Soomro told SAMAA TV Sunday. The hospitals have been instructed to ensure the presence of doctors, nurses, and staff members.

Here's the list of the centres:

  • Dow University's Ojha Campus
  • Khaliq Dina Hall
  • Jinnah Medical College Hospital
  • Children's Hospital, North Nazimabad
  • Sindh Government Hospital, North Karachi
  • Government Qatar Hospital, Korangi
  • Sindh Government Korangi No. 5 Hospital
  • Murad Memon Hospital, Malir
  • Karachi Expo Centre

The government is making preparations for a drive-thru vaccination facility as well, Soomro said, adding that 15 new centres will be opened in the city.

People rushed to vaccination centres across the city after the Sindh government tightened coronavirus restrictions and imposed a partial lockdown.

