These vaccination centres in Karachi will run 24 hours

Coronavirus infection rate in the city at 23%

The Sindh government has decided to run at least one coronavirus vaccination centre round the clock in every district of the province.

Nine inoculation centres will operate for 24 hours in Karachi, Health Secretary Qasim Soomro told SAMAA TV Sunday. The hospitals have been instructed to ensure the presence of doctors, nurses, and staff members.

Here's the list of the centres:

Dow University's Ojha Campus

Khaliq Dina Hall

Jinnah Medical College Hospital

Children's Hospital, North Nazimabad

Sindh Government Hospital, North Karachi

Government Qatar Hospital, Korangi

Sindh Government Korangi No. 5 Hospital

Murad Memon Hospital, Malir

Karachi Expo Centre

The government is making preparations for a drive-thru vaccination facility as well, Soomro said, adding that 15 new centres will be opened in the city.

People rushed to vaccination centres across the city after the Sindh government tightened coronavirus restrictions and imposed a partial lockdown.

