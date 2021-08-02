Monday, August 2, 2021  | 22 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

The Prime Minister House is up for rent

Cultural, fashion events to be held

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Prime Minister House in Islamabad is up is now up for rent. In August 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to move out of the PM House. He has been living at his Bani Gala residence and only uses the PM office The initial plan was to convert the house into a university. The PTI government has, however, now decided to rent it out. The Federal Cabinet has decided to allow people to hold cultural, fashion, educational, and other events at the premises. Two committees have been formed for this purpose. They will be responsible for ensuring the discipline and decorum of the PM House are not violated during the events.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Prime Minister House in Islamabad is up is now up for rent.

In August 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to move out of the PM House. He has been living at his Bani Gala residence and only uses the PM office

The initial plan was to convert the house into a university. The PTI government has, however, now decided to rent it out.

The Federal Cabinet has decided to allow people to hold cultural, fashion, educational, and other events at the premises.

Two committees have been formed for this purpose. They will be responsible for ensuring the discipline and decorum of the PM House are not violated during the events.

 
PM House prime minister Imran Khan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PM house, Islamabad PM House, prime minister imran khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Zahir Jaffer's name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Zahir Jaffer’s name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.