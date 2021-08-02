The Prime Minister House is up for rent

The Prime Minister House in Islamabad is up is now up for rent.

In August 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to move out of the PM House. He has been living at his Bani Gala residence and only uses the PM office

The initial plan was to convert the house into a university. The PTI government has, however, now decided to rent it out.

The Federal Cabinet has decided to allow people to hold cultural, fashion, educational, and other events at the premises.

Two committees have been formed for this purpose. They will be responsible for ensuring the discipline and decorum of the PM House are not violated during the events.