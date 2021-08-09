The case of the 500-rupee double murder in Sialkot

Two men were killed in Sialkot on August 8 because they could not return Rs500 loan.

According to the police, the incident took place at Tibba Syedan when accused Imran as Munna asked a man called Fahad to return the money he borrowed.

Fahad was not able to return the money and asked for more time but the men got into an argument and Imran attacked him with a knife.

The police said someone who tried to save Fahad was also killed.

The suspect has been arrested with the weapon and a double murder case has been registered against him.