Monday, August 9, 2021  | 29 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

The case of the 500-rupee double murder in Sialkot

The suspect has been arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Two men were killed in Sialkot on August 8 because they could not return Rs500 loan.

According to the police, the incident took place at Tibba Syedan when accused Imran as Munna asked a man called Fahad to return the money he borrowed.

Fahad was not able to return the money and asked for more time but the men got into an argument and Imran attacked him with a knife.

The police said someone who tried to save Fahad was also killed.

The suspect has been arrested with the weapon and a double murder case has been registered against him.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Pakistan bans indoor dining, markets to stay open till 8pm
Pakistan bans indoor dining, markets to stay open till 8pm
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.