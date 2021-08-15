Thatta police kill man who dug out, raped teenager’s body

The man who dug out the body of a teenage girl from a graveyard in Thatta and raped it was killed in a police encounter Sunday afternoon.

The 14-year-old girl’s father registered a police complaint against the suspect, identified as Rafique Chandio. The FIR stated he was notorious for molesting children.

According to the police, during a raid at Chandio’s house near the Gharo police station, the suspect opened fire. He was killed in an exchange of fire by the police.

Late Saturday night, the suspect, dug out the teenager’s freshly buried corpse and raped it in the Maulvi Ashraf Chandio village. According to the victim’s family, she died of a natural condition a day earlier.

When they visited the grave the next day, the body was missing. It was later found in a ditch in a jungle nearby. A post-mortem examination revealed the woman was raped.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah took notice of the crime and ordered an immediate investigation into it. The culprit should not be shown mercy at all, he instructed the police.

Crime of power, not lust

Earlier, in an interview to SAMAA TV programme Sawaal, Imaan Mazari, a human rights activist, said that rape is actually a crime of power, not lust.

If you read the judgments of rape cases passed by the Supreme Court, they clearly state that the crime has nothing to do with the clothes, personality, character, and even the sex life of a woman.

We need to understand that the certainty of punishment is more important than the severity of punishment, she added.

Rape and harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of harassment or rape, then you can contact the following organisations:

Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043

FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk

Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098

Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393

Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518

Pakistan Citizen portal

