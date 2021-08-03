Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
Thatta man kills daughter for marrying man of her choice

They threw her body in a lake

A man assaulted and murdered his daughter with three men in Thatta Monday night, the police said. The victim was visiting her parent's house after two months. She was kicked out for marrying a man of her choice. According to the woman's husband, her father was upset with her. "He called her a few days back and asked her to meet him," he said. The prime suspect, identified as Hamza Lakho, assaulted the victim along with three other men of the family, the investigation officer said. "They then threw her into a lake." Lakho has been arrested and a case has been registered against him and his accomplices. Around a thousand Pakistani women are murdered each year by relatives for perceived slights to the family 'honour'. Perpetrators have often walked free because of a legal loophole that allowed them to seek forgiveness for the crime from another family member. But the government has since passed a law that mandates life imprisonment, even if the attacker escapes capital punishment through a relative’s pardon. “Antiquated and lethal notions that ‘honour’ resides in women’s bodies and actions still prevail across Pakistan,” the country’s Human Rights Commission said in a statement. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
