Wednesday, August 11, 2021  | 1 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Pushcart hit with cracker at Quetta’s Sarki Road, no casualties

Police investigating motive to attack Muharram processions

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A cracker attack was reported at Quetta’s Sarki Road on Tuesday night.

According to the police, men targeted a pushcart. Chief Minister Mir Ziaullah Lango has sought an investigation report.

He said that the authorities are searching for the suspects.

Five suspects were killed in a search operation by the Quetta Counter-Terrorism Department early Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson, the operation was conducted near the Northern Bypass. “When we reached the site, the suspects opened fire on the police personnel,” he claimed.

They were shot dead in an exchange of fire. “The suspects were planning an attack on the Muharram processions,” the spokesperson added.

The police seized weapons and explosives from the site.

The search operation was carried out after an attack that took place near Quetta police lines on Sunday.

Two policemen were killed and 12 people, including six police officers, were injured.

Balochistan Liberation Army had claimed responsibility for the attack. An FIR, under the Explosives Act, 1884, was registered.

Quetta
 
Tell us what you think:

