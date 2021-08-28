Terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

A suspected terrorist was killed in a Pakistan Army operation in North Waziristan Friday evening, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Spinwam area. During intense firing, a terrorist was shot dead, a statement by the army’s media wing read.

“The security forces recovered ammunition from the terrorist, while a search operation is underway to eliminate any other terrorists.”

Earlier in the day, another terrorist operating from Afghanistan was killed in retaliatory fire after shots were fired at an Army check post in Lower Dir.

In a “befitting response” to the firing by the terrorists, one was gunned down, while two to three others were injured, according to the ISPR.