Saturday, August 28, 2021  | 19 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Ammunition recovered, search operation underway

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago

File photo: Online

Listen to the story
A suspected terrorist was killed in a Pakistan Army operation in North Waziristan Friday evening, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations. The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Spinwam area. During intense firing, a terrorist was shot dead, a statement by the army's media wing read. "The security forces recovered ammunition from the terrorist, while a search operation is underway to eliminate any other terrorists." Earlier in the day, another terrorist operating from Afghanistan was killed in retaliatory fire after shots were fired at an Army check post in Lower Dir. In a "befitting response" to the firing by the terrorists, one was gunned down, while two to three others were injured, according to the ISPR.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A suspected terrorist was killed in a Pakistan Army operation in North Waziristan Friday evening, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Spinwam area. During intense firing, a terrorist was shot dead, a statement by the army’s media wing read.

“The security forces recovered ammunition from the terrorist, while a search operation is underway to eliminate any other terrorists.”

Earlier in the day, another terrorist operating from Afghanistan was killed in retaliatory fire after shots were fired at an Army check post in Lower Dir.

In a “befitting response” to the firing by the terrorists, one was gunned down, while two to three others were injured, according to the ISPR.

 
ISPR north waziristan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
north waziristan operation, ISPR, Pakistan Army media wing
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Lahore rickshaw video shows man lunging at woman
Lahore rickshaw video shows man lunging at woman
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
SBCA warns people against buying 'illegal portions', pledges action
SBCA warns people against buying ‘illegal portions’, pledges action
Taliban's special Badri 313 patrol Kabul streets in US gear
Taliban’s special Badri 313 patrol Kabul streets in US gear
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker rejects claims it was 'publicity stunt'
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker rejects claims it was ‘publicity stunt’
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.