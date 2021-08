A terrorist belonging to a banned militant outfit was arrested in a raid carried out by the Counter-Terrorism Department in Naseerabad on Wednesday.

The suspect was intercepted at a checkpost while travelling to Naseerabad from Quetta in a passenger van. He was carrying a high quantity of explosives that were recovered by the CTD.

Law enforcement agencies have already launched operations in light of the information shared by the suspect.

