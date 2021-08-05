Terror suspect accused of killing 14 men arrested in Karachi

A terrorist of a banned outfit accused of killing 14 people was arrested in Karachi Thursday during a CTD operation near Ayesha Manzil.

According to the CTD officials, the accused terrorist was identified as Ali Raza who was actively recruiting young men for carrying out terrorist attacks in the country.

He had reportedly fled the country and his accomplices had been arrested. He had returned recently.

The CTD seized a huge cache of weapons and explosives from his possession.

Different cases of murder have been registered against the terror suspect at different police stations. Here is a list of all the murders he has been accused of:

Tahir Mullah killed within the jurisdiction of the Taimuria police station.

Two men shot dead near a medical store in Sharifabad.

Two men killed within the jurisdiction of the Taimuria police station.

A person murdered outside of a photo state shop in Sharifabad.

Shot dead eight men while they were praying in a mosque in Ajmer Nagri.

