Teenage domestic worker assaulted, killed in Quetta: police

A 13-year-old boy, employed as a domestic worker, was assaulted and killed in Quetta’s Dera Murad Jamali, the police said Tuesday.

According to the teenager’s brother, Imran Pandrani, the 13-year-old boy and his uncle worked for a Quetta transporter identified as Daulat Lehri.

“Two days back, the suspect beat them up after accusing them of stealing Rs3.2 million,” he said.

The teenager passed away during the attack, while his uncle Akhter Ali was badly injured. Ali has been secretly moved to a hospital in Sindh, Pandrani said, adding that the family is not aware of his whereabouts.

The teenager’s body was, on the other hand, sent to back to his village and was forcefully buried. “We didn’t go to the police in fear of reprisal,” Pandrani said, adding that the family later uploaded an account of the crime on social media after which the police took notice.

The investigation officer said the police raided Lehri’s house but no arrests have been made yet.

An FIR under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered at the Satellite police station.

It stated that the family received a call late night on August 13 that an ambulance had been parked outside Lehri’s house. Having arrived there, they found the teenager’s body in the ambulance.

The 13-year-old boy’s family has requested the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the crime and punish the perpetrators at the earliest.

Last year, the Federal Cabinet had approved a bill against the employment of children for domestic help across the country.

According to the new clause, any child under the age of 14 years can not be employed as domestic labour.