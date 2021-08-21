Taliban’s special Badri 313 patrol Kabul streets in US gear

The Taliban have formed a special elite force, a unit equipped with high-technology equipment akin to that owned by US soldiers, to guard captured sites, especially the presidential palace, in Kabul.

The insurgent group’s newly released propaganda clips show a new force, called the Badri 313 Brigade, clad in modern helmets, sunglasses, and body armor. The Taliban militants can be seen carrying M4 carbine assault rifles and driving around in armored Humvees.

The Taliban’s capture of Kabul has been accompanied by a number of propaganda messages in local languages, English and Arabic, to portray the group as a responsible and capable new government.

Photo: Taliban media/Badri 313

The new force is reportedly highly trained and equipped with state-of-the-art military equipment.

According to the Afghan social media, they have been deployed for security purposes after the Taliban’s overall takeover of the country.

Photo: Taliban media/Badri 313

Badri 313 Brigade is named after the Battle of Badr in which Prophet Muhammad defeated the opponents with just 313 men. The unit is trained in employing tactical and attack training just like any other special forces at undisclosed Taliban-run locations.

A member of the Pakistan Defence website told Daily Mail that it showed the Taliban were no longer a bunch of farmers, but a professional paramilitary force, with one expert suggesting they were even better equipped than the Pakistan Army.