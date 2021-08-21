Saturday, August 21, 2021  | 12 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Taliban’s special Badri 313 patrol Kabul streets in US gear

They will be guarding captured sites, presidential palace

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Listen to the story
The Taliban have formed a special elite force, a unit equipped with high-technology equipment akin to that owned by US soldiers, to guard captured sites, especially the presidential palace, in Kabul. The insurgent group's newly released propaganda clips show a new force, called the Badri 313 Brigade, clad in modern helmets, sunglasses, and body armor. The Taliban militants can be seen carrying M4 carbine assault rifles and driving around in armored Humvees. The Taliban’s capture of Kabul has been accompanied by a number of propaganda messages in local languages, English and Arabic, to portray the group as a responsible and capable new government.  Photo: Taliban media/Badri 313 The new force is reportedly highly trained and equipped with state-of-the-art military equipment. According to the Afghan social media, they have been deployed for security purposes after the Taliban's overall takeover of the country. Photo: Taliban media/Badri 313 Badri 313 Brigade is named after the Battle of Badr in which Prophet Muhammad defeated the opponents with just 313 men. The unit is trained in employing tactical and attack training just like any other special forces at undisclosed Taliban-run locations.  A member of the Pakistan Defence website told Daily Mail that it showed the Taliban were no longer a bunch of farmers, but a professional paramilitary force, with one expert suggesting they were even better equipped than the Pakistan Army.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Taliban have formed a special elite force, a unit equipped with high-technology equipment akin to that owned by US soldiers, to guard captured sites, especially the presidential palace, in Kabul.

The insurgent group’s newly released propaganda clips show a new force, called the Badri 313 Brigade, clad in modern helmets, sunglasses, and body armor. The Taliban militants can be seen carrying M4 carbine assault rifles and driving around in armored Humvees.

The Taliban’s capture of Kabul has been accompanied by a number of propaganda messages in local languages, English and Arabic, to portray the group as a responsible and capable new government. 

Photo: Taliban media/Badri 313

The new force is reportedly highly trained and equipped with state-of-the-art military equipment.

According to the Afghan social media, they have been deployed for security purposes after the Taliban’s overall takeover of the country.

Photo: Taliban media/Badri 313

Badri 313 Brigade is named after the Battle of Badr in which Prophet Muhammad defeated the opponents with just 313 men. The unit is trained in employing tactical and attack training just like any other special forces at undisclosed Taliban-run locations. 

A member of the Pakistan Defence website told Daily Mail that it showed the Taliban were no longer a bunch of farmers, but a professional paramilitary force, with one expert suggesting they were even better equipped than the Pakistan Army.

 
Afghan Taliban kabul Taliban
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Taliban, Badri 313, battle of badr, Taliban militants in Afghanistan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO arrested, Zahir's remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO arrested, Zahir’s remand extended
Ashura procession: Cellular services to be suspended in Karachi, Lahore
Ashura procession: Cellular services to be suspended in Karachi, Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.