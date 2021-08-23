Monday, August 23, 2021  | 14 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

‘Taliban won’t allow TTP to use Afghan soil against Pakistan’

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed says 4,000 Afghan nationals issued visas

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Taliban have assured Pakistan that they won't allow the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban to use Afghanistan soil against its neighbouring country, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Monday.

He was responding to concerns after it was reported that some TTP leaders have been released in Afghanistan.

Rasheed, while addressing the media in Islamabad, shared that Pakistan has offered immigration to 1,000 people following the exodus in Kabul after the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

He remarked that Pakistan has granted visas to 4,000 Afghan nationals, including its cricket team.

The interior minister said that international agencies are hatching up conspiracies against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Enemies of Pakistan and China are attacking innocent people. Pakistan will provide security to Chinese companies working in the country, he added.

On August 20, a convoy of Chinese nationals comprising three Chinese vehicles with integral security details of Pakistan army and police contingent was targeted in a suicide attack on East Bay Expressway in Gwadar.

Last month, 13 people including nine Chinese were killed when a suicide bomber targeted a bus carrying workers to the Dasu Dam site in Upper Kohistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sheikh rasheed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
Dr Aafia assaulted, secluded in US prison
Dr Aafia assaulted, secluded in US prison
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
Lahore rickshaw video shows man lunging at woman
Lahore rickshaw video shows man lunging at woman
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO arrested, Zahir's remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO arrested, Zahir’s remand extended
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.