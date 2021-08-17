Tuesday, August 17, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Taliban takeover: Great responsibility on Afghan leaders, says PM Khan

Assures Pakistan's support in stability, peace

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Listen to the story
In the current situation, great responsibility rests on Afghan leaders to work constructively for peace, stability, and development in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said. He met an Afghan delegation that arrived in Islamabad Monday. The premier expressed support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture, and kinship. No other country is as desirous of stability in Afghanistan as Pakistan, he said, assuring his support in the commitment for peace in the landlocked country. Read: PM Imran holds National Security Council meetingTimeline: 20 years of the Taliban in AfghanistanHow President Ghani fled and where he is The delegation expressed its desire to strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries, emphasising an inclusive dispensation of the multi-cultural Afghan society. Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI received a delegation of political leaders from Afghanistan today. pic.twitter.com/Y1NrALGR5t— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) August 17, 2021 In a meeting of the Nation Security Council on Monday, the PM reiterated that Pakistan will continue to work with the international community and all Afghan stakeholders to facilitate an inclusive political settlement in the country. He directed all possible facilities be made available to repatriate Pakistanis, diplomats, journalists, and staff of international organisations seeking to leave Afghanistan. PIA to run special flights to Kabul The Pakistan Internation Airlines will run special flights to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. The Foreign Ministry has formed an inter-ministerial cell through which people seeking to leave Afghanistan will be provided on-arrival visas. Chaudhri assured that any relocation in Kabul will be facilitated by Pakistan, whether it’s of media officials, journalists, or employees of international organisations. “We have shared numbers of the ambassador and foreign office with people. Some Pakistanis are even in contact with us.”
FaceBook WhatsApp

In the current situation, great responsibility rests on Afghan leaders to work constructively for peace, stability, and development in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

He met an Afghan delegation that arrived in Islamabad Monday.

The premier expressed support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture, and kinship.

No other country is as desirous of stability in Afghanistan as Pakistan, he said, assuring his support in the commitment for peace in the landlocked country.

Afghanistan Taliban takeover take joyrides in amusement parks

Read:

The delegation expressed its desire to strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries, emphasising an inclusive dispensation of the multi-cultural Afghan society.

In a meeting of the Nation Security Council on Monday, the PM reiterated that Pakistan will continue to work with the international community and all Afghan stakeholders to facilitate an inclusive political settlement in the country.

He directed all possible facilities be made available to repatriate Pakistanis, diplomats, journalists, and staff of international organisations seeking to leave Afghanistan.

PIA to run special flights to Kabul

The Pakistan Internation Airlines will run special flights to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

The Foreign Ministry has formed an inter-ministerial cell through which people seeking to leave Afghanistan will be provided on-arrival visas.

Chaudhri assured that any relocation in Kabul will be facilitated by Pakistan, whether it’s of media officials, journalists, or employees of international organisations. “We have shared numbers of the ambassador and foreign office with people. Some Pakistanis are even in contact with us.”

 
Afghanistan Imran Khan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
taliban takeover, imran khan, prime minister imran khan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.