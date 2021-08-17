Taliban takeover: Great responsibility on Afghan leaders, says PM Khan

In the current situation, great responsibility rests on Afghan leaders to work constructively for peace, stability, and development in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

He met an Afghan delegation that arrived in Islamabad Monday.

The premier expressed support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture, and kinship.

No other country is as desirous of stability in Afghanistan as Pakistan, he said, assuring his support in the commitment for peace in the landlocked country.

The delegation expressed its desire to strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries, emphasising an inclusive dispensation of the multi-cultural Afghan society.

In a meeting of the Nation Security Council on Monday, the PM reiterated that Pakistan will continue to work with the international community and all Afghan stakeholders to facilitate an inclusive political settlement in the country.

He directed all possible facilities be made available to repatriate Pakistanis, diplomats, journalists, and staff of international organisations seeking to leave Afghanistan.

PIA to run special flights to Kabul

The Pakistan Internation Airlines will run special flights to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

The Foreign Ministry has formed an inter-ministerial cell through which people seeking to leave Afghanistan will be provided on-arrival visas.

Chaudhri assured that any relocation in Kabul will be facilitated by Pakistan, whether it’s of media officials, journalists, or employees of international organisations. “We have shared numbers of the ambassador and foreign office with people. Some Pakistanis are even in contact with us.”