Taliban should not repeat past mistakes: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the Taliban should not repeat their past mistakes.

He appeared in Samaa TV morning show Naya Din on Friday.

Qureshi said that Pakistan would never want the outlawed group to act as they did back in the nineties, adding that it would contact the country within a few days.

He said the Taliban should implement the policies which they claim to introduce, given that the world has its eye on them.

He added that Pakistan takes a special interest in Afghan affairs, but in the end, its people have to decide.

Qureshi stressed that Afghanistan’s national interest should be the first preference of the Taliban and other parties involved.

The minister said that the insurgent group has changed its policies. However, they must act differently as people want peace.

Speaking about the meeting between Prime Minister Khan and the Afghan delegation, Qureshi claimed that the two parties want stability in the country.

