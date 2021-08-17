Tuesday, August 17, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Taliban drastically reduce border taxes on sugar, petrol

Torkham border crossing opens under new Afghan rulers

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

(File) Torkham Border

Afghanistan’s new de facto rulers, the Taliban, reopened the Torkham border crossing which had been closed after the fall of Kabul on Sunday. The Taliban have also drastically reduced border taxes on several items, especially sugar and petrol.

Hundreds of trucks were stranded in Afghanistan and cross-border trade came to a complete halt as the country’s capital descended into chaos.

The Taliban had already taken control of the border crossing before they capture Kabul over the weekend. They flew their white flag on their side of the border. With Afghan authorities losing control of the border-crossing to the Taliban, Pakistan closed the border on Sunday.

On Tuesday when the border crossing formally reopened, the Taliban was the only authority in Afghanistan.

Vehicles loaded with goods began to move Monday night after preliminary talks concluded with the Taliban and Pakistan border authorities, a businessman associated with Pak-Afghan trade told Samaa Digital.

From Tuesday, the Taliban have announced their own tax regime. They have reduced duties, the businessman said.

More Details to follow.

