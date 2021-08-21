Taliban flag hoisted on rooftop of Jamia Hafsa in Islamabad

A flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was hoisted on the rooftop of the seminary adjacent to Lal Masjid, Jamia Hafsa, in Islamabad Friday.

Immediately after the flags were sighted, they were removed by the capital city administration and police. Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat tweeted the flags were removed “then and there”.

Was removed there and then https://t.co/LXwbZDT2mf — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) August 20, 2021

Earlier, Shafqaat called a tweet regarding Taliban flags at the Lal Masjid fake news and asked people to beware.

Beware of fake news https://t.co/rVMGgHsS7V — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) August 20, 2021

On August 19, thousands of Afghans living in Peshawar were on the streets overnight to celebrate the Independence Day of Afghanistan. Some of the revellers closed roads and pelted the police when officers arrived on the scene. The police have arrested at least 31 people from two locations.

A police FIR and other reports suggest some of the revellers shouted anti-Pakistan slogans, blocked the road, and pelted the police when they arrived to restore order. Some social media accounts claimed that properties were ransacked.

The development in Peshawar came a day after hundreds tried to raise the Afghan national flag in Jalalabad, an eastern Afghan city now under Taliban control. Three people were reportedly killed.

Pakistan is home to 3.2 million Afghan refugees.