Taliban enter Kabul, announce clemency

Twenty years after they were driven from Kabul, the Taliban have returned to the Afghan capital. Within hours since they took Jalalabad city near the border with Pakistan, the Taliban stepped into Kabul on Sunday noon.

International media outlets rushed to report the historical development.

The fighters were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman in the capital, the ABC News reported citing an Associated Press report that quoted three Afghan officials.

The Taliban fighters have been instructed to stay at the gates of Kabul, not enter the city, AFP said quoting an insurgent spokesman.

The Taliban have announced that they would not take Kabul with force and they have also announced clemency for people working at government offices, Samaa TV reported.

The life and property of citizens would be protected and the fate of the city will be decided through negotiations, it said quoting a Taliban spokesman.

Earlier on Sunday, the militants took Jalalabad, near a major border crossing with Pakistan. Jalalabad is the fifth largest city in Afghanistan and the capital of Nangarhar province.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.