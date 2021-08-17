Talian hold first press conference

The Afghan Taliban have held their first-ever press conference after taking Kabul and by virtue entire Afghanistan. The press conference comes as the Taliban’s deputy leader and co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar lands in Kandahar.

Taliban’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has appeared to the world for the first time.

“We have expelled the foreigners. This is a great moment for the whole nation,” Majahid said.

He reiterated that the Taliban would not seek revenge and that a general amnesty had been declared. “Everyone is forgiven,” the spokesman said.

Mujahid also said that the Taliban had ended the war and meant to establish peace. He said they will complete the political process as quickly as possible and continue to interact with the international community.

The Taliban spokesman assured that under the Taliban rule women would not be discriminated against. However, he added, as Muslim women they must follow the Sharia.

Baradar returns

Earlier, he announced that the Taliban’s deputy leader and co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar had arrived in Kandahar, landing in the insurgent group’s former capital just days after they took control of the country, AFP reported.

A Taliban spokesman said on Twitter that Baradar and a high level delegation “reached their beloved country in the afternoon” from Qatar.