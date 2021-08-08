Sunday, August 8, 2021  | 28 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Swat woman arrested for killing abusive husband: police

FIR registered

Posted: Aug 8, 2021
Posted: Aug 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A woman was arrested for murdering her husband in Swat's Mingora, the police said Saturday.

The victim, identified as Murad Ali, was found dead one-and-a-half months back. An FIR of the case was registered at the Rahimabad police station.

During questioning, the suspect and her son confessed to the crime. "Murad used to beat us up every day," she told the police. "One day, when the assault got worse, my son opened fire and killed him."

According to the investigation officer, the suspects tried to mislead the police. The criminal record of the woman revealed that she was named in the murder case of her ex-husband six years back.

The police have taken the suspects into custody and have begun questioning them. Further investigations are underway.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
